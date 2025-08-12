Three Police Constables Remanded For Kidnapping Trader
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday remanded three police constables into custody for seven days in connection with the kidnapping of a trader for ransom.
The accused — identified as constables Atif, Tauqeer, and Muhammad Ali — were presented before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill. Advocate Ejaz Ameen represented the suspects in court.
The investigating officer submitted that the trio allegedly abducted trader Shahid and extorted Rs700,000 from him. The officer submitted that police still needed to recover a motorcycle, a mobile phone, and the ransom from the accused. He requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused for the purpose.
Subsequently, the court granted 7-day physical remand of the accused and ordered producing them on expiry of the remand term. The case was registered at Raiwind City Police Station under kidnapping-for-ransom charges.
Recent Stories
UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research
Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan
European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation
Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13
MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..
Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board, Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’
UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..
Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds
China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July
Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two newly-elected senators take oath3 minutes ago
-
Event held to mark Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
Governor assures full support for sports promotion in Universities3 minutes ago
-
Senate observes one minute’s silence on Gurdeep Singh’s mother demise3 minutes ago
-
More rains, thundershowers across country as monsoon activity intensifies3 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews security arrangements3 minutes ago
-
Independence Day event3 minutes ago
-
Three police constables remanded for kidnapping trader3 minutes ago
-
FIA Lahore arrests two human traffickers3 minutes ago
-
Talal dismisses claims of overnight Mosque Seminary demolition3 minutes ago
-
Medium flood in Chenab3 minutes ago
-
Senate suspends question hour13 minutes ago