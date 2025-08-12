Three police constables remanded for kidnapping trader

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday remanded three police constables into custody for seven days in connection with the kidnapping of a trader for ransom.

The accused — identified as constables Atif, Tauqeer, and Muhammad Ali — were presented before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill. Advocate Ejaz Ameen represented the suspects in court.

The investigating officer submitted that the trio allegedly abducted trader Shahid and extorted Rs700,000 from him. The officer submitted that police still needed to recover a motorcycle, a mobile phone, and the ransom from the accused. He requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused for the purpose.

Subsequently, the court granted 7-day physical remand of the accused and ordered producing them on expiry of the remand term. The case was registered at Raiwind City Police Station under kidnapping-for-ransom charges.