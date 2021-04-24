Three police cops held over releasing arrested drug peddler

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three police personnel including ASI over assisting and releasing an arrested drug peddler.

According to details, ASI Danewal police station Qaisar Abbas arrested a notorious drug peddler who was wanted to police in various cases lodged against him, was released alledgely after taking bribe through a suspended police constable Ali Shan.

DSP Sadar circle Vehari conducted an inquiry into the incident and ASI Qaisar Abbas his accomplice constable Ijaz and suspended constable Ali Shan found involved in releasing the arrested drug peddler.

Danewal police under the directions of DPO Zahid Nawaz Murwat, arrested the police personnel concerned and registered cases against them.