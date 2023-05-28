Three police cops suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Three cops of Thikriwala police station were suspended on charges of negligence and abuse of power.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that the city police officer received a complaint that three officials, including Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ali, Muharrar Rana Zawar and Naib Muharrar Adnan Basra, involved in negligence and abuse of powers.

To which, the CPO suspended three officials and further action against them was underway,he added.