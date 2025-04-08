Open Menu

Three Police Inspectors Of Hazara Region Promoted To DSP Rank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 09:05 PM

Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, and District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Umar Tufail Tuesday decorated three police inspectors with promotion badges, marking their elevation to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)

The promoted officers include Inspector Noor Nabi Shah, Inspector Muhammad Javed, and Inspector Faisal Hafeez.

The event was attended by fellow police officers, officials, and well-wishers who congratulated the newly promoted DSPs on their achievement.

Speaking at the occasion, DIG Nasir Mehmood Satti praised the dedication and service of the officers, stating that their promotions were well-deserved and a reflection of their professionalism and commitment to duty.

DPO Umar Tufail also expressed his best wishes, encouraging the officers to continue serving with integrity and diligence in their new roles.

