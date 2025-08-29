Open Menu

Three Police Officer Sacked Over Smuggling Links

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Three police officer sacked over smuggling links

DGH KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Wilayat has taken strict accountability action by dismissing three police officials found involved in smuggling activities.

According to official sources here on Friday, an inquiry reports confirmed the officials' direct links with smugglers and involvement in illegal trade.

The dismissed officials include Senior Clerk Inayatullah, ASI Kifayatullah and Driver, Constable Hidayatullah. All three are real brothers.

DPO said that there is no place for corrupt elements in the police force. He added that such officials damage the reputation of the department and their removal was the real form of accountability.

He further emphasized that only honest and dutiful officials are considered an asset to the department, while those engaged in corruption or negative activities will not be tolerated.

