Three police officers awarded cash prizes

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :CPO Cap (retd) Muhammad Suhail Ch awarded three policemen with prizes and certificates over arresting seven accused involved in oil theft case on Wednesday.

He gave away prizes to Inspector Millat Town police station Zahid Mahmood, Inspector Mohsin Basra and ASI Muhammad Ali.

The officers had arrested seven accused, including Irfan, in oil theft case No 183/20 registeredwith Millat Town police station under section 462B/411 and recovered Rs 3.5 million fromtheir possession.