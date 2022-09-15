Three police officers dismissed, two demoted

(@FahadShabbir)

Three police officers were dismissed from service while two others were demoted in the case of allegedly killing a dacoity accused in police custody in Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Three police officers were dismissed from service while two others were demoted in the case of allegedly killing a dacoity accused in police custody in Thikriwala police station.

City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik Thursday issued orders of dismissal of two Sub-Inspectors Saqib Riaz and Muhammad Abdullah and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Farooq in the light of an inquiry report.

The department demoted a head-constable Muhammad Arif to the rank of constable and Assistant Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali to the rank of head-constable on the charge of misconduct with senior officers.