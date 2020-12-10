Three police officers reshuffled in Islamabad

As many as three officers of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) were reshuffled in Islamabad with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as three officers of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) were reshuffled in Islamabad with immediate effect.

According to a notification, issued by the Chief Commissioner Office on Thursday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abdul Wahab awaiting for posting has been transferred as SP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD-II) (Operations), Muhammad Usman Tipu has been posted as SP Diplomatic Protection Department (DPD), while Hamza Amanullah will serve as SP in CTD-I (Admin).