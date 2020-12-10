UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Police Officers Reshuffled In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 03:51 PM

Three police officers reshuffled in Islamabad

As many as three officers of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) were reshuffled in Islamabad with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as three officers of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) were reshuffled in Islamabad with immediate effect.

According to a notification, issued by the Chief Commissioner Office on Thursday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abdul Wahab awaiting for posting has been transferred as SP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD-II) (Operations), Muhammad Usman Tipu has been posted as SP Diplomatic Protection Department (DPD), while Hamza Amanullah will serve as SP in CTD-I (Admin).

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police

Recent Stories

PESCO removes 23 direct hooks, recovers Rs 50000 f ..

2 minutes ago

Christmas shopping started in the Sukkur

2 minutes ago

Police busted inter-district gang of dacoits in si ..

2 minutes ago

Dozens of transporters fined for violating COVID S ..

2 minutes ago

Six suspects held during search operation in sargo ..

5 minutes ago

Construction industry key to economic prosperity: ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.