Three police officers selected for UN peacekeeping duty

ABBOTTABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : Three police officer of Abbottabad district Monday have been selected for United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping mission.

According to the details, Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters Abbottabad Qamar Hayat, Deputy Superintendent of Police (CTD) Khabeer Muhammad and Station House Officer (SHO) Nawanshahr police station Abdul Ghafoor have passed the examination for the selection of UN peacekeeping mission which was held in Islamabad.

The selected police officers would perform duties along with Pak Army officers in different peacekeeping missions around the globe. SP Qamar Hayat has third time qualified for UN peacekeeping mission and has performed duties with reputation.