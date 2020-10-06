UrduPoint.com
Three Police Officers Transferred

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:58 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday transferred and posted three senior police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday transferred and posted three senior police officers.

According to a notification issued here, Addl SP Operations Cant. Lahore Furqan Bilal has been transferred and posted as Addl SP City Division Gujranwala while Deputy Director Administration Elite Police Force Punjab Lahore Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry has been transferred and posted as Addl SP Investigation Cant.

Lahore.

However, Addl SP Investigation Cant. Lahore Ali Bin Tariq was transferred and posted as SP Investigation Kasur.

