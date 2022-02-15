UrduPoint.com

Three Police Officers Transferred

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 09:10 PM

The Punjab government has issued orders of transfers and postings of three police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has issued orders of transfers and postings of three police officers.

According to a notification issued here on Tuesday, Deputy Inspector General, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab, Lahore Waseem Ahmad Khan has been transferred and posted as Additional IGP CTD, Punjab Lahore.

Another officer Afzal Ahmad Khokhar, awaiting posting has been posted as DIG, CTD Punjab Lahore.

However, Azhar Akram, awaiting posting was posted as DIG Political Special Branch Punjab Lahore

