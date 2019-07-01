Three police officers transferred

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan on Monday transferred and posted three police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan on Monday transferred and posted three police officers.

According to a notification issued here, SDPO Ahmadpur Sial, Jhang Ghulam Mustafa has been transferred and posted as SDPO Kabirwala, Khanewal, whereas SDPO Kabirwala, Khanewal Muhammad Waseem has been transferred and posted as SDPO Ahmadpur Sial, Jhang.

Similarly, SDPO Sadar Muzaffargarh Nasir Nawaz was transferred and posted at vacant seat of SDPO Sillanwali, Sargodha.