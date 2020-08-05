Three police officers transferred

Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir transferred and posted three police officers on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir transferred and posted three police officers on Wednesday.

As per a notification, awaiting Muntazar Kamran has been transferred and posted as SSP Research and Analysis CTD Punjab Lahore, SP Technical EDS Special Branch Punjab Lahore Miss Sitara asSP Administration Special Branch Punjab Lahore and SP Administration Special Branch PunjabLahore Dr Nida Umer Cheema as Batalian Commander (1) Punjab Constabulary,Lahore.