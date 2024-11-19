Three Police Officials Booked In Fake Currency Scam
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:33 PM
Saddar police have registered a case against a gang and three police officials allegedly involved in the use of fake currency notes and blackmailing citizens
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Saddar police have registered a case against a gang and three police officials allegedly involved in the use of fake Currency notes and blackmailing citizens.
According to police sources, a citizen, Muhammad Aslam, son of Abdur Rehman, a resident of Gudai, Dera Ghazi Khan, in an application to Multan Saddar police, said that he deals in vehicles and alleged that three police officials were part of a gang who swindle people through fake currency. He said that was given fake currency by the gang members during a deal of a vehicle.
Soon after, a police party intercepted him and started recovering the fake currency while filming the scene. However, after a hue and cry from him, they escaped as a large number of people gathered there. He demanded police high-ups to take action against the police officials involved in the scam.
Saddar police have registered a case under sections 506, 420, 386, 342, 489 B, and 155 C and started an investigation.
