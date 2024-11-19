Open Menu

Three Police Officials Booked In Fake Currency Scam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:33 PM

Three police officials booked in fake currency scam

Saddar police have registered a case against a gang and three police officials allegedly involved in the use of fake currency notes and blackmailing citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Saddar police have registered a case against a gang and three police officials allegedly involved in the use of fake Currency notes and blackmailing citizens.

According to police sources, a citizen, Muhammad Aslam, son of Abdur Rehman, a resident of Gudai, Dera Ghazi Khan, in an application to Multan Saddar police, said that he deals in vehicles and alleged that three police officials were part of a gang who swindle people through fake currency. He said that was given fake currency by the gang members during a deal of a vehicle.

Soon after, a police party intercepted him and started recovering the fake currency while filming the scene. However, after a hue and cry from him, they escaped as a large number of people gathered there. He demanded police high-ups to take action against the police officials involved in the scam.

Saddar police have registered a case under sections 506, 420, 386, 342, 489 B, and 155 C and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Multan Police Vehicles Vehicle Dera Ghazi Khan Hue Saddar Abdur Rehman From

Recent Stories

Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving t ..

Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics

2 minutes ago
 Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week ..

Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Buildi ..

Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Building Resilient Food Systems at C ..

3 minutes ago
 Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt

Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt

3 minutes ago
 TEVTA projects reviewed in KP

TEVTA projects reviewed in KP

7 minutes ago
 Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore stil ..

Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted

7 minutes ago
Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road

Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road

7 minutes ago
 All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to b ..

All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi

30 minutes ago
 Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur

Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur

7 minutes ago
 LDA reclaims 55 plots

LDA reclaims 55 plots

30 minutes ago
 Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers

Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers

7 minutes ago
 NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affa ..

NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affairs

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan