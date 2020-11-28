Three police officials dismissed from service

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal Saturday terminated three police officials from their services over charges of corruption and misuse of power.

Holding a police orderly room proceedings here, the DPO gave different type of punishments to police officials and officers.

He terminated three officials from services, demoted a Sub-Inspector to assistant Sub-Inspector, confiscated services of 25 other police officers and officials after they proved guilty in corruption and misuse of power allegations.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that strict accountability policy was being applied in the department as per vision of Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab.

He said there would be zero tolerance on corruption and misuse of power and strict disciplinary action would be taken against the officials involved in these activities.