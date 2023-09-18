Three police officials injured in encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :A police Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and two constables sustained injuries in exchange of firing with proclaimed offenders during an encounter in Bachkan Ahmadzai area here in the limits of Gambela police station.

According to police, ASI Iqbal, DFC Javed, and Constable Habib were on a routine patrol late Sunday night in the areas when the POs saw them and started indiscriminate fire at them. However, the police officials retaliated and forced the POs to retreat.

The POs and their accomplices managed to escape from the scene while taking advantage of the dark. As soon as the incident was reported, a heavy police force reached the spot and shifted the injured police officials to the district hospital.

Later the district police officer visited the injured policemen at DHQ Hospital and inquired about their health.