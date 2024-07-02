Three Police Officials Suspended
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) At least three police officials were suspended for alleged involvement into smuggling of Iranian diesel.
Police source said the three officials were proved for having role in taking heavy kick backs to smuggle and sale of Iranian diesel to different parts of the district.
DPO Husnain Haider suspended ASI Mushtaq, driver Fayaz and constable Saeed - all hailing from Rangpur Police Station.
He had marked further investigation and taking action under Peda Act of 1976.
