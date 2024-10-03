Three police officials suspended

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The district police officer (DPO) suspended three police official on charges of corruption

in Muzaffargarh.

According to the police sources, the officials who underwent suspension are Head-Constable Allah

Rakha, Head Constable Khalid Mahboob and Constable Mudassar. The officials were also

directed to report to the Police Lines.