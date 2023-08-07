Open Menu

Three Police Officials Suspended, One Outlaw Booked

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Three police officials suspended, one outlaw booked

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Three police officials were suspended and another citizen was booked after they allegedly snatched a mobile phone and wallet from a stage artist in the limits of City Police Station Kotaddu.

According to police sources, a citizen named Waseem Chandia invited a stage artist Azram for a performance at a marriage function.

Waseem Chandia also called police and informed them that the stage artist had drugs with her.

A police team led by Sub Inspector Husnain raided and conducted a search. He could not find drugs. However, the police team snatched the mobile phone and wallet and handed it over to Waseem Chandia.

Stage Artist Azra approached DSP Sana Ullah Mastoi. He inquired about the matter and recommended action against the police team and Waseem Chandia. Police registered a case against the alleged outlaw Waseem.

Meanwhile, RPO DG Khan suspended the police team.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Drugs Marriage From

Recent Stories

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

36 minutes ago
 PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

12 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

13 hours ago
Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

16 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

17 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

19 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

20 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

20 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan