Three police officials suspended, one outlaw booked

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Three police officials were suspended and another citizen was booked after they allegedly snatched a mobile phone and wallet from a stage artist in the limits of City Police Station Kotaddu.

According to police sources, a citizen named Waseem Chandia invited a stage artist Azram for a performance at a marriage function.

Waseem Chandia also called police and informed them that the stage artist had drugs with her.

A police team led by Sub Inspector Husnain raided and conducted a search. He could not find drugs. However, the police team snatched the mobile phone and wallet and handed it over to Waseem Chandia.

Stage Artist Azra approached DSP Sana Ullah Mastoi. He inquired about the matter and recommended action against the police team and Waseem Chandia. Police registered a case against the alleged outlaw Waseem.

Meanwhile, RPO DG Khan suspended the police team.