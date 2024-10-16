Three police personnel injured in IED explosion in Buner

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) An improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near a police mobile unit at Ambela, resulting in injuries to three police personnel.

District Police Officer (DPO) Shah Hassan Khan confirmed the incident and said, "Police have cordon off the area."

The injured officers were transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Daggar for medical treatment.