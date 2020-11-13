Three policemen among five injured in Quetta blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :At least five persons including three police personnel were injured in a hand grenade blast at Spiny Road area of Quetta on Thursday night.

According to police sources, the police mobile were patrolling in a vehicle when unknown suspects hurled a hand grenade at them which went off near BRC Center.

As a result, three police personnel among five people received injuries on the spot.

The injured were rushed to civil hospital for medical aid where the victims were identified as Zuhaib, Sadat, Dilawar and two passerby brothers Muhammad Ismail and Asmatullah.

Police cordoned off the entire area and started a search to trace out suspects.