Three Policemen Arrested After Teenage Madarsah Student Died Of Torture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:17 PM

Three policemen arrested after teenage Madarsah student died of torture

Three police officials including an assistant sub inspector (ASI) were arrested after a teenaged student of a Madarsah died allegedly by police torture at a village in the suburbs of Ali Pur city on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Three police officials including an assistant sub inspector (ASI) were arrested after a teenaged student of a Madarsah died allegedly by police torture at a village in the suburbs of Ali Pur city on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that police had reached a Madarsah in response to a call to '15' where some people were querrelling over cutting of a tree. Policemen accused of torture say the teenager Hafiz Yasir died during the querrell while police were trying to stop the fight. However, people on the spot said that the youngster died of police torture.

Spokesman said that deceased youngster's relatives said that Hafiz Yasir was cutting the tree when police reached there and started torturing him and later held him by his neck causing his death on the spot.

Spokesman said that FIR has been registered with PS Sadar Alipur against three policemen including an ASI on the report of relatives of the deceased and they have been arrested.

DPO Hassan Iqbal said that investigations would be carried out on merit and promised that stricter punishment would be awarded to accused police officials in case allegations are proved against them. DPO said that no one was above the law and promised there would be no leniency in investigations against the accused officials. Body of the deceased has been sent to THQ hospital for postmortem examination.

