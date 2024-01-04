Open Menu

Three Policemen Arrested For Dereliction Of Duties

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Three policemen arrested for dereliction of duties

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Jan, 2024) Three policemen, posted at Afzalpur (Mirpur) Police Station, have been arrested for dereliction of duties for their alleged involvement in getting an accused of a crime, escaped from the police station lockup.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Mirpur, Kamran Ali told APP here on Thursday that three cops including a Naib Muharrar and two constables were arrested after an FIR was registered under Sections 222, 223 and 224 CPC in the same police station since they were very much present on duty at the time of the escape of an arrested accused identified as Faizan Son of Rizwan from the above police station of their duty, he added.

Further investigations are in progress, the SSP said.

