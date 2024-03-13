Three Policemen Booked Over Injuring Traders
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Three police officials, including in charge post Sabzi Mandi Sadhar, were booked on a
charge of injuring two traders in a fake encounter in Thikriwala police limits.
Police Spokesman Nawaz said on Wednesday that three traders were traveling on
a motorcycle when In charge police post Sabzi Mandi Assistant Sub Inspector
Wajid with his team signaled them to stop on Jhang Road.
The motorcyclists did not stop and policemen chased them besides
opening firing on them.
As a result, two motorcyclists, including Wakeel Ahmad and Aziz Ullah Pathan,
received injuries.
On information, City Police Officer Ali Zia directed the superintendent police Iqbal
division to probe the matter and submit its report.
Thikriwala police registered a case against three police officials, including ASI Wajid,
Head Constable Ajmal and Constable Waleed on a complaint of Munir Ahmad Pathan.
