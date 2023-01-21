Three Policemen critically injured in terrorist attack on Charsadda Police Post

A bunch of terrorists attacked the Dheri Zardad Police Post, injuring three Policemen and making their escape good, DPO Sohail Khalid told media men here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A bunch of terrorists attacked the Dheri Zardad Police Post, injuring three Policemen and making their escape good, DPO Sohail Khalid told media men here Saturday.

Soon after the attack, the police repulsed the sudden attack and compelled the terrorists to run away for their safety, he said.

During the retaliation, three policemen, who were on duty, received bullet injuries and were rushed to District Headquarter Hospital for medical treatment.

The Police Force rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and started a search operation in the area, the DPO informed. The policemen who were critically injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.