UrduPoint.com

Three Policemen Critically Injured In Terrorist Attack On Charsadda Police Post

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Three Policemen critically injured in terrorist attack on Charsadda Police Post

A bunch of terrorists attacked the Dheri Zardad Police Post, injuring three Policemen and making their escape good, DPO Sohail Khalid told media men here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A bunch of terrorists attacked the Dheri Zardad Police Post, injuring three Policemen and making their escape good, DPO Sohail Khalid told media men here Saturday.

Soon after the attack, the police repulsed the sudden attack and compelled the terrorists to run away for their safety, he said.

During the retaliation, three policemen, who were on duty, received bullet injuries and were rushed to District Headquarter Hospital for medical treatment.

The Police Force rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and started a search operation in the area, the DPO informed. The policemen who were critically injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Peshawar Police Reading Post Media

Recent Stories

8 outlaws arrested in Attock

8 outlaws arrested in Attock

31 seconds ago
 Two drug peddlers held in Sialkot

Two drug peddlers held in Sialkot

34 seconds ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves Mina Zayed ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves Mina Zayed Fisherman’s Wharf developme ..

16 minutes ago
 7 beggars arrested in Sialkot

7 beggars arrested in Sialkot

31 minutes ago
 Sports festival inaugurated in Pasrur

Sports festival inaugurated in Pasrur

32 minutes ago
 'Every season counts now' says Djokovic as he make ..

'Every season counts now' says Djokovic as he makes Melbourne last 16

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.