Three policemen including SHO injured as ceiling plaster falls

Three policemen including Station House Officer (SHO) Hassan Ali Shahani were injured as the ceiling plaster of a room at Hatri police station fell on them

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Three policemen including Station House Officer (SHO) Hassan Ali Shahani were injured as the ceiling plaster of a room at Hatri police station fell on them.

The police informed on Tuesday, the plaster also damaged the furniture.

The injured were taken to Liaquat University Hospital.