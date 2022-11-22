UrduPoint.com

Three Policemen Including SHO Injured As Ceiling Plaster Falls

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Three policemen including Station House Officer (SHO) Hassan Ali Shahani were injured as the ceiling plaster of a room at Hatri police station fell on them

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Three policemen including Station House Officer (SHO) Hassan Ali Shahani were injured as the ceiling plaster of a room at Hatri police station fell on them.

The police informed on Tuesday, the plaster also damaged the furniture.

The injured were taken to Liaquat University Hospital.

