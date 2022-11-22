Three Policemen Including SHO Injured As Ceiling Plaster Falls
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 11:20 PM
Three policemen including Station House Officer (SHO) Hassan Ali Shahani were injured as the ceiling plaster of a room at Hatri police station fell on them
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Three policemen including Station House Officer (SHO) Hassan Ali Shahani were injured as the ceiling plaster of a room at Hatri police station fell on them.
The police informed on Tuesday, the plaster also damaged the furniture.
The injured were taken to Liaquat University Hospital.