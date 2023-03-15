UrduPoint.com

Three Policemen Injured In Clashes With PTI Protestors On Islamabad Expressway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Three policemen injured in clashes with PTI protestors on Islamabad expressway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Three policemen were injured in clashes with protestors of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday as they pelted stones at the police here at Islamabad Expressway.

SHO Khanna Asim Ghaffar, Constable Fayyaz Ahmed and Constable Ehtesham Ali were injured and taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Malik Jameel Zafar visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital and inquired about the health of injured personnel.

The injured officials were hit by stones on their heads and Constable Ehtisham Ali sustained internal head injuries and his condition is critical.

IGP Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan has directed to ensure the best medical treatment for injured personnel.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Nasir Fayyaz Ahmed Best

Recent Stories

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

14 minutes ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

59 minutes ago
 EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Ra ..

EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Radars - Reports

60 minutes ago
 Stocks rebound as cooling inflation offsets bank f ..

Stocks rebound as cooling inflation offsets bank fears

59 minutes ago
 Imran trying to paralyze system through agitation: ..

Imran trying to paralyze system through agitation: Ahsan

60 minutes ago
 Govt considers amending election laws to ensure tr ..

Govt considers amending election laws to ensure transparency:Tarar

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.