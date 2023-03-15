Three policemen injured in clashes with PTI protestors on Islamabad expressway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Three policemen were injured in clashes with protestors of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday as they pelted stones at the police here at Islamabad Expressway.

SHO Khanna Asim Ghaffar, Constable Fayyaz Ahmed and Constable Ehtesham Ali were injured and taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Malik Jameel Zafar visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital and inquired about the health of injured personnel.

The injured officials were hit by stones on their heads and Constable Ehtisham Ali sustained internal head injuries and his condition is critical.

IGP Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan has directed to ensure the best medical treatment for injured personnel.