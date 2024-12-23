Three Policemen Injured In Grenade Attack On Tank DPO Office
Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 10:01 PM
Three policemen wounded as unknown terrorists attacked district police office in Tank on Monday
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Three policemen wounded as unknown terrorists attacked district police office in Tank on Monday.
According to police, some unknown terrorists hurled a hand grenade at the main gate of DPO office and opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, three policemen namely Ismail, Suleman and Kaleem got injured.
The other policemen on duty retaliated the attack. However, the attackers managed to escape from the scene. The injured policemen were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Tank where their condition is said to be out of danger.
The police put the security on high alert and cordoned off the area. The police also launched a search operation to arrest perpetrators.
