Three Policemen Injured In IED Blast In Bannu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 09:20 PM

Three policemen injured in IED blast in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Three policeman on Sunday got injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off near a police mobile in Ghoriwala area of Bannu .

According to police, a police mobile was on routine patrolling when explosive device planted near roadside detonated with remote control device.

The injured have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Mahmood Khan condemned the blast and directed concerned authorities to provide best medical treatment to the injured policemen.

