Three policemen injured in Peshawar hand grenade attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Three policemen were injured in a hand grenade attack that occurred near Bud Peer area of Peshawar, police and rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, unknown assailants targeted a police van with hand grenade near Bud Peer, Peshawar.

As a result, a sub-inspector and two constables of police department received injuries. The injured were immediately taken to nearby hospital for treatment. The police party cordoned off the area to find the culprits behind this incident.