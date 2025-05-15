Three Policemen Injured In Terrorist Attack At Checkpoint In Swabi
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 11:54 PM
Three police personnel sustained injuries in a terrorist attack during a routine checkpoint in the jurisdiction of Utla Police Station, Swabi on Thursday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Three police personnel sustained injuries in a terrorist attack during a routine checkpoint in the jurisdiction of Utla Police Station, Swabi on Thursday.
According to police sources, unknown terrorists opened fire on the police team during a routine snap-checking operation.
The sudden attack resulted in injuries to three policemen, who were immediately shifted to Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Shah Mansoor for medical treatment.
A heavy police contingent launched a search operation in the surrounding hilly areas to track down the suspects.
DPO Swabi has vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice and continue efforts to maintain peace in the region.
