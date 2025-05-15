Open Menu

Three Policemen Injured In Terrorist Attack At Checkpoint In Swabi

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 11:54 PM

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

Three police personnel sustained injuries in a terrorist attack during a routine checkpoint in the jurisdiction of Utla Police Station, Swabi on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Three police personnel sustained injuries in a terrorist attack during a routine checkpoint in the jurisdiction of Utla Police Station, Swabi on Thursday.

According to police sources, unknown terrorists opened fire on the police team during a routine snap-checking operation.

The sudden attack resulted in injuries to three policemen, who were immediately shifted to Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Shah Mansoor for medical treatment.

A heavy police contingent launched a search operation in the surrounding hilly areas to track down the suspects.

DPO Swabi has vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice and continue efforts to maintain peace in the region.

Recent Stories

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

1 minute ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

1 minute ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

1 minute ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

1 minute ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

1 minute ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

19 minutes ago
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

29 minutes ago
 Session held to combat MIL challenges

Session held to combat MIL challenges

29 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges e ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..

29 minutes ago
 Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab ..

Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..

29 minutes ago
 Major crackdown on drug addiction launched in Quet ..

Major crackdown on drug addiction launched in Quetta: Secretary Social Welfare

34 minutes ago
 Drug peddler arrested in Chenab-Nagar

Drug peddler arrested in Chenab-Nagar

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan