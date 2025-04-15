Three Policemen Martyred, 16 Injured in Mastung Blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) At least three police personnel were martyred and 16 others injured in a blast near a police vehicle on Dasht Road in Mastung district, spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind said.

According to the Spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind that a powerful explosion targeted a police vehicle near Kund Masuri in Mastung district, resulting in the martyrdom of three personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary and injuries to sixteen others.

The incident occurred when a bus carrying police personnel from the RTC Kalat came under attack by an improvised explosive device (IED).

"Three personnel were martyred in the tragic incident, and sixteen others sustained injuries," Shahid Rind said in a statement, adding that the condition of two of the injured is critical.

All the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while those with severe injuries are being transferred to Quetta for advanced medical care.

Authorities have ordered a detailed investigation into the incident, and a report has been sought, the spokesperson added.