Three Policemen Martyred In Nowshera

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Three policemen martyred in Nowshera

Three policemen embraced martyrdom when unknown motorcyclists opened fire on them in Sarya Khel area in the jurisdiction of Akora Police station of district Nowshera, said Rescue 1122 on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Three policemen embraced martyrdom when unknown motorcyclists opened fire on them in Sarya Khel area in the jurisdiction of Akora Police station of district Nowshera, said Rescue 1122 on Saturday.

According to police, unknown motorcyclists opened fire on a police van when they were patrolling.

The martyred policemen were identified as HC Manzoor Khan, constable Amanullah and driver Ayaz Khan.

Rescue teams rushed to the place of the incident soon after receiving calls and ensured that the injured policemen were sent to District Headquarters Hospital Nowshera.

DIG Mardan Muhammad Khan also reached to the spot as the further investigation is underway.

The police cordoned off the area and started a search operation to arrest the attackers.

