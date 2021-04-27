UrduPoint.com
Three Policemen Suspended

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Three policemen suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The superintendent police suspended three officials of City Jaranwala police station over negligence and delinquency.

A police spokesman on Tuesday said SP Jaranwala Town Nasir Bajwa paid a surprise visit to City Jaranwala police station and record of the station was not up-dated while policemen were performing duty without official uniform.

To which,the SP suspended Muharrar Mulazim Hussain, Naib Muharrar Gulfam and Naib Muharrar Irfan, andalso issued a show-cause notice to SHO Rana Asghar.

