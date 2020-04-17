Three policemen suspended over corruption charges

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Superintendent of Police (Industrial-Area ) Zubair Ahmed Shakih has suspended three policemen over charges of corruption and issued show cause notice to SHO Sabzi Mandi over poor performance, a police spokesman said on Friday.

He said that complaints regarding corruption were received against three policemen performing duty at `CDA Police Picket'. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed ordered SP (Industrial Area) to suspend and conduct inquiry against them. The SP would submit inquiry report following which further action would be initiated against them on basis of reports.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said that a policy of zero tolerance against corruption is pursued in Islamabad Police as this menace seriously undermines the country.

He said that Islamabad Police have started an accountability system to monitor performance of the police officials and disciplinary action is taken against those involved in dereliction of duties, negligence, poor investigation, absence and involvement in corruption.

The DIG (Operations) said that accountability system helps in improving the performance of any department and working of the staff can be easily judged through it.

He said that such accountability system would continue in future and those performing well would be encouraged.