Three POs Among 21 Outlaws Held

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 21 criminals including three proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during last 24 hours.

The police teams arrested three proclaimed offenders and six drug pushers and recovered 1.

5 kg hashish and 93 liters of liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested six gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 2,380 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested six accused and recovered six pistols and a numberof bullets from their possession during the same period.

Further investigation was underway.

