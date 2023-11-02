Open Menu

Three POs Among 25 Suspects Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Three POs among 25 suspects arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Cantt Police during search and strike operations in different areas in the district on Thursday arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) among 25 suspects.

The spokesman of Kohat police said that during the operations one AK-47 gun, four pistols, five chargers, dozens of cartridges and 345 grams of ice were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

A heavy contingent of police and elite force participated in the search operations which were supervised by SDPO City Sadat Khan and SHO Cantt police station Islamuddin Khan.

APP/arq-adi

