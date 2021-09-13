Three POs among 9 held during crackdown

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 06:47 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The district police have arrested nine criminals including three proclaimed offenders, and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during a crackdown here on Monday.

According to police, as per directives of the District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, the police launched crackdown against criminals and arrested three POs wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery and other crimes.

The police also unearthed a distillery and arrested six other criminals besides recovering 395 litre liquor, 450 grams Hashish, one Kalashnikov, one pistol 30-bore and rounds from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against them.

