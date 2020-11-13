UrduPoint.com
Three POs Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Three POs arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Police arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Friday said that teams of various police stations conducted raids in various areas under their jurisdiction and arrested three POs including Ibrar Khan, Iftikhar Khan and Zaheer Khan.

They were wanted to police in over a dozen cases of robbery, theft and attempt to murderer. Further investigation was under way.

