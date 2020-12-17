UrduPoint.com
Three POs Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

Three POs arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Police arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Thursday that the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas under their jurisdiction and arrested three proclaimed offenders.

They were identified as; Muhammad Adnan,Muhammad Altaf and Gulzar.

Police said they were wanted in dozen of cases of robbery,theft, attempt to murder etc.,while further investigation was underway.

