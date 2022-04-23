Three POs arrested

Police on Saturday arrested three proclaimed offenders who were wanted in a murder case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday arrested three proclaimed offenders who were wanted in a murder case.

Police said that accused Nasar Abbas, Ahmed Nawaz and Meesam Riaz had killed Mazhar over a minor dispute on March 16,2022,in the limits of Bhalwal police station.

A team headed by SHO Inspector Nazeer Ahmed conducted raid and arrested all the three accused.

Further investigation was underway.