UrduPoint.com

Three POs Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Three POs arrested

Police claimed to have arrested three proclaimed offenders and recovered two motorbikes and illegal weapons from their possession

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three proclaimed offenders and recovered two motorbikes and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to police spokesman, the identity of the arrested accused was yet to be ascertained.

Police would continue operation against criminals, he added.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Community engagement for education reforms commemo ..

Community engagement for education reforms commemorated

33 seconds ago
 Sindh earmarks Rs 4 bn for procurement of buses

Sindh earmarks Rs 4 bn for procurement of buses

34 seconds ago
 Sindh allocates Rs4.113 bn for persons with disabi ..

Sindh allocates Rs4.113 bn for persons with disabilities dept

36 seconds ago
 Advancing maternal health project launched for wom ..

Advancing maternal health project launched for women, babies

41 seconds ago
 Pickets set up at entry/exit points to check ferti ..

Pickets set up at entry/exit points to check fertilizers, Atta smuggling

5 minutes ago
 Experienced doctors available at Liaquat Universit ..

Experienced doctors available at Liaquat University hospital for patients

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.