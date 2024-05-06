Three POs Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 11:51 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Chak Jhumra police succeeded in arresting three proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in murder case after three months of the incident.
Police said here on Monday that accused Allah Ditta, Piran Ditta and Ashraf had alleged shot dead a citizen Nausher in addition to inflicting serious bullet injuries to his wife Nasreen near Chak No.
159-RB three months ago.
The police had registered the murder cum attempt to murder case on January 28 and started investigation.
However, the team traced out whereabouts of the accused by using scientific lines and arrested them all after a successful raid.
Further investigation was underway,police added.
