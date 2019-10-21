Three POs arrested, 6.19kg hashish seized in Charsadda

Police in its ongoing crackdown against criminals have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs), nine suspects involved in various crimes and recovered 6.19 kilogram hashish from their possessions

Charsadda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : Police in its ongoing crackdown against criminals have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs), nine suspects involved in various crimes and recovered 6.19 kilogram hashish from their possessions.

According to details, on the directives of DPO Charsadda Irfanullah Khan, Umerzai police conducted search and strike operation and arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted to police in murder and attempt to murder cases, four drug peddlers and six other suspects.

Police also recovered 6.19kg hashish and arms including four pistols and dozens of cartridges. The cases have been registered and investigations are underway.