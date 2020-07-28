Three POs arrested, arms recovered in Tank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) ::District police during search operation arrested three Proclaimed Offenders and one other criminal wanted to police in many cases and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

On the direction of DPO Arif Khan, a search operation was carried out in the jurisdiction of Gomal Police Station, Gul Imam and Mulazai Police Station.

The police arrested three POs identified as Tahir Khan, Zahir Shah son of Sina Azam resident of Kari Khazani and Mota Din son of Nazar Gul resident of Lali Khel and other suspects.

Three Kalashnikovs, three rifles, one gun, two pistols, 744 rounds and one kilogram hashish and heroin from their possession.