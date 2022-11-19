UrduPoint.com

Three POs Arrested In Samaree

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2022 | 03:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) ::The district police here on Saturday arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) in a combing operation conducted in hilly area Samaree in the limits of Lachi Police Station.

In a press statement, District Police Officer, Shafiullah Gandapur said the midnight operation lasted for about seven hours in which heavy contingent of police and elite force under the supervision of SP Operation Bilal Ahmed participated.

He said police also recovered arms and ammunition from the arrested persons, including a Kalashnikov, G3 rifle, a pistol and hundreds of cartridges.

A formal FIR has been registered against the arrested POs and further investigation was in progress.

