Three POs arrested in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) during last 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Friday that teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas within their jurisdiction and arrestedMuhammad Aslam, Hassan Raza and Riaz who were wanted in dozensof cases of robbery, theft and murder attempts.