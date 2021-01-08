UrduPoint.com
Three POs Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 02:25 PM

Three POs arrested in sargodha

Police have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) during last 24 hours

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) during last 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Friday that teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas within their jurisdiction and arrestedMuhammad Aslam, Hassan Raza and Riaz who were wanted in dozensof cases of robbery, theft and murder attempts.

More Stories From Pakistan

