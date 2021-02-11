UrduPoint.com
Three POs Arrested In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 03:03 PM

The district police arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The district police arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) on Thursday.

Police said the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas and arrested Muhammad Fayyaz,Zahid Maseeh and Shahid Maseeh who were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft, attempt to murder etc.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

