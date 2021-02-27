Three POs Arrested In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 03:45 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The district police arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) here on Saturday.
The police said different police stations conducted raids at various areas andarrested Muhammad Adeel Javaid,Gulzar Hussain and Jabbar who were wanted incases of robbery, theft, attempt to murder etc.