Three POs Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:58 PM

Three POs arrested in sargodha

The district police arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The district police arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) on Tuesday.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areasand arrested Fazal Abbas,Muhammad Shahbaz and Hamayun Muneer who were wantedin cases of robbery, theft, attempt to murder etc.

